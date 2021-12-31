Kerala reports 44 news cases of Omicron, tally rises to 107

Kerala recorded 44 news confirmed cases of Omicron, whichas taken total cases of the new variant to 107 in the state, said Kerala Health Minister Veena George as reported by ANI



Kerala records 44 fresh confirmed cases of #Omicron, taking total cases of the coronavirus variant to 107 in the state: Kerala Health Minister Veena George



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/RokfkgIiOf — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Amid thr rising cases of Covid-19 in India and the fear of Omicron variant, the Kerala government on Monday announced that the state will be going under night curfew starting Dec 30 until Jan 2 to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Strict restrictions will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am on those day.The government also said that New Year Celebrations will not be allowed after 10 pm in the state.

The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 374 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recording the maximum number of 450 cases followed by Delhi at 320, Kerala 107 and Gujarat 97.

(with inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Omicron scare: Kerala imposes 10 pm to 5 am night curfew from Dec 30 to Jan 2

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 04:09 PM IST