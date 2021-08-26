Kerala reports 30,000-plus COVID-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day

The surge in Covid-19 infections in Kerala continued with the daily cases soaring past 30,000 for the second consecutive day on Thursday, even as opposition and public health experts attacked the state government's alleged “carelessness” and “unwise” decisions for the spike.

Kerala yesterday clocked 30,007 fresh cases, which is slightly lower than yesterday's 31,445 virus infection.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, who reviewed the state's situation two days ago, blamed the violation of home quarantine directives for the worsening situation and cautioned against the increased indoor transmission of coronavirus at homes. Taking a serious note of the situation in Kerala, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the situation and the steps taken to contain the alarming graph of the virus in the southern state.

The home secretary reviewed the situation and the steps taken to contain the spread of the virus in the southern state and gave a number of suggestions, a Home Ministry official said. The meeting in which Bhalla took stock of the situation in Kerala also discussed issues related to containment strategy and medical infrastructure, the official added.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 11:19 PM IST