Kerala: Renowned women's rights activist Mary Roy passes away

Noted educationist and social worker Mary Roy, died on Thursday, family sources said. Roy was 89. The academician and women's rights activist was known for winning the Supreme Court lawsuit in 1986 against biased inheritance law prevalent within Syrian Christian community in Kerala.

The verdict gave the women of the community equal rights over ancestral property as the men.

Roy, mother of writer and Man Booker Prize Winner Arundhati Roy, is also the founder of the famous Pallikoodam school near Kottayam.

The activist, born in 1933, was daughter of PV Issac, an entomologist by profession. She was married to Rajiv Roy and is survived by daughter Arundhati and son Lalit.