Kerala records 37 degrees even before summer makes entry

Kerala is bracing for a smelter-like summer ahead, with the day temperature already going up by 4 degrees, according to the Meteorological Department.

At least districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kottayam, are already reeling under heatwave conditions, caused by blowing of hot winds from Tamil Nadu and other states even as the sea breeze from the Arabian Sea has weakened.

Technically, February is part of the year when winter conditions, to the extent in Kerala, persist at least in the morning. But summer seems to have forced an early entry, with some of the districts suffering serious water shortage and rising day temperatures.

The summer weather pattern seems to be changing, with the state recording unusually high temperature much in advance of summer beginning to bite in the rest of India. Unseasonal rains and flash floods complete the scene, with the state witnessing some of the worst natural calamities in recent years.