e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:37 PM IST

Kerala rains: IMD issues orange alert for these 6 districts today

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts for today. The department further issued a yellow alert issued in all other districts.

A yellow alert has also been issued in 8 districts for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area over lay over central parts of the Andaman Sea today. It will concentrate into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal by November 17 and reach near south Andhra Pradesh coast on November 18.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:37 PM IST
Advertisement