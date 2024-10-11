Kerala: Priest Holding Lit Lamp Dies After Catching Fire Inside Gas-Filled Room Of Thiruvananthapuram's Kilimanoor Temple, Disturbing Video Surfaces

@mic24news

A tragic incident took place at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram’s Kilimanoor after a priest succumbed to severe burns sustained in a fire caused by a gas leak. The priest, identified as Jayakumar Namboothiri, 49, passed away while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

As per reports, the fire occurred at the Puthikav Bhagavathy Temple's Elangamath shrine on September 30.

The fatal accident took place when Jayakumar was participating in a temple ceremony. CCTV footage of the incident which surfaced on social media on Friday shows the priest walking with a lit lamp and opening a closed room inside the temple. Moments after opening the door, a fire erupted, likely due to a gas leak from a cylinder.

Watch the video here:

The flame from the lamp is suspected to have ignited the gas, leading to the fatal fire.

In the footage, Jayakumar is seen in a state of panic as flames engulf his body. Witnesses at the temple rushed to his aid, managing to extinguish the fire, but by then, he had already suffered severe burns to 80% of his body.

Despite being immediately admitted to the hospital, the injuries proved fatal, and he passed away during treatment.

Probe launched

Local authorities have launched an investigation and believe the gas leak occurred while food offerings were being prepared in the temple.

Police suspect that gas accumulated inside the closed room and was ignited by the flame from the lamp Jayakumar carried.

Reports suggest that Jayakumar had long been a respected figure at the temple, and his death has left his family and the temple’s devotees heartbroken.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged temples and other institutions to be cautious when handling gas cylinders, stressing the importance of regular checks and safety protocols to prevent such tragic accidents.