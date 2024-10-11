 Kerala: Priest Holding Lit Lamp Dies After Catching Fire Inside Gas-Filled Room Of Thiruvananthapuram's Kilimanoor Temple, Disturbing Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: Priest Holding Lit Lamp Dies After Catching Fire Inside Gas-Filled Room Of Thiruvananthapuram's Kilimanoor Temple, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Kerala: Priest Holding Lit Lamp Dies After Catching Fire Inside Gas-Filled Room Of Thiruvananthapuram's Kilimanoor Temple, Disturbing Video Surfaces

A tragic incident took place at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram’s Kilimanoor after a priest, identified as Jayakumar Namboothiri, succumbed to severe burns sustained in a fire caused by a gas leak

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
@mic24news

A tragic incident took place at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram’s Kilimanoor after a priest succumbed to severe burns sustained in a fire caused by a gas leak. The priest, identified as Jayakumar Namboothiri, 49, passed away while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

As per reports, the fire occurred at the Puthikav Bhagavathy Temple's Elangamath shrine on September 30.

The fatal accident took place when Jayakumar was participating in a temple ceremony. CCTV footage of the incident which surfaced on social media on Friday shows the priest walking with a lit lamp and opening a closed room inside the temple. Moments after opening the door, a fire erupted, likely due to a gas leak from a cylinder.

Watch the video here:

FPJ Shorts
NMAT 2024 Registration Process Extended; Check New Exam Date Here
NMAT 2024 Registration Process Extended; Check New Exam Date Here
REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In January & More, Check Here
REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In January & More, Check Here
28-Yr-Old IIT Kanpur Student Died By Suicide Due To Academic Pressure By Supervisor, Alleges Friend
28-Yr-Old IIT Kanpur Student Died By Suicide Due To Academic Pressure By Supervisor, Alleges Friend
Maharashtra: Thane Couple Arrested For Killing 24-Year-Old 'Stepbrother'; Victim's Body Found Packed In Plastic Bag In Dharolgaon
Maharashtra: Thane Couple Arrested For Killing 24-Year-Old 'Stepbrother'; Victim's Body Found Packed In Plastic Bag In Dharolgaon

The flame from the lamp is suspected to have ignited the gas, leading to the fatal fire.

In the footage, Jayakumar is seen in a state of panic as flames engulf his body. Witnesses at the temple rushed to his aid, managing to extinguish the fire, but by then, he had already suffered severe burns to 80% of his body. 

Despite being immediately admitted to the hospital, the injuries proved fatal, and he passed away during treatment.

Probe launched

Local authorities have launched an investigation and believe the gas leak occurred while food offerings were being prepared in the temple. 

Police suspect that gas accumulated inside the closed room and was ignited by the flame from the lamp Jayakumar carried.

Read Also
VIDEO: Kerala BJP Minister Suresh Gopi PUSHES Reporters, Loses Cool When Asked About Sexual...
article-image

Reports suggest that Jayakumar had long been a respected figure at the temple, and his death has left his family and the temple’s devotees heartbroken.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged temples and other institutions to be cautious when handling gas cylinders, stressing the importance of regular checks and safety protocols to prevent such tragic accidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Tragedy: 4 Children, Including 40-Day-Old Newborn Crushed To Death After Speeding Car Rams...

Assam Tragedy: 4 Children, Including 40-Day-Old Newborn Crushed To Death After Speeding Car Rams...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 11, 2024 - Nirmal NR-401 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 11, 2024 - Nirmal NR-401 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala: Priest Holding Lit Lamp Dies After Catching Fire Inside Gas-Filled Room Of...

Kerala: Priest Holding Lit Lamp Dies After Catching Fire Inside Gas-Filled Room Of...