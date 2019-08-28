Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee seeks explanation from Shashi Tharoor for "Modi praise"

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala has sought an explanation from senior party leader Shashi Tharoor, days after his remarks that Prime Minister, Narenedra Modi, should be praised for doing the "right things" kicked up a storm in the state.

In a release, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said the party had decided to seek the explanation from the Thiruvananthapuram MP to find out why he had decided to make his remarks on Modi public instead of raising it in the party forum.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had earlier said that several party leaders and workers had approached the leadership with complaints against Tharoor's "Modi praise."

"The stand of the Congress party with regard to Narendra Modi was explained by party president during the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi," the release said.