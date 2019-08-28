Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee seeks explanation from Shashi Tharoor for "Modi praise"

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala has sought an explanation from senior party leader Shashi Tharoor, days after his remarks that Prime Minister, Narenedra Modi, should be praised for doing the "right things" kicked up a storm in the state.
In a release, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said the party had decided to seek the explanation from the Thiruvananthapuram MP to find out why he had decided to make his remarks on Modi public instead of raising it in the party forum.
KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had earlier said that several party leaders and workers had approached the leadership with complaints against Tharoor's "Modi praise."
"The stand of the Congress party with regard to Narendra Modi was explained by party president during the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi," the release said.
"Modi government is a failure in all fields. Even the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman had said that the country is going through the worst economic crisis since independence. National Sample Survey Organisation has said the worst unemployment crisis in last 45 years has gripped the country.While the country has been going through such a crisis, justifying the Prime Minister who caused it was unfortunate," release said.
Ramachandran said Tharoor's stand had pained lakhs of Congress workers and it was not going to help the party. "This is detrimental to the dignity and discipline of the party," the KPCC chief said and demanded immediate explanation in this regard.
As his remarks created a furore, Tharoor, who is abroad, said in a tweet on Tuesday he has been a "strong critic" of the Modi government and wanted fellow Congressmen to respect his approach even when they do not agree with it.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)