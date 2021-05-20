Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan takes oath as Chief Minister for second consecutive term

Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday took oath for a second consecutive term as chief minister of Kerala breaking the decades-old alternate shift of power between Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state. Mr Vijayan was sworn in as the Chief Minister by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Vijayan in a low-key function at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium which was held completely in adherencewith the COVID protocol.

Opposition Congress-UDF leaders were kept away from the function in view of the COVID-19 spread.

Vijayan is the only third Chief Minister in the state to be re-elected and the first to continue in office after completing a full term. The 76-year-old, who joined the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) in 1964 was elected as the 12th chief minister of Kerala after LDF came to power in 2016.

Regarding the oath ceremony, two days ago, a lawyer had written to Kerala HC Chief Justice asking to take up suo motu proceedings against swearing-in ceremony of the Kerala govt 'to protect lives of citizens' amid COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that maximum 500 people will be allowed at the swearing-in ceremony.