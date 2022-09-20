Kerala: PFI leader arrested over RSS worker's murder

Sreenivasan was hacked to death on April 16 | Twitter/@ckkbjp

A leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been arrested for killing an RSS worker in Kerala's Palakkad district in the month of April this year, police said.

Aboobaker Siddik, the Palakkad district secretary of PFI, was arrested on Monday for allegedly conspiring and hiding the culprits involved in the murder of RSS worker Sreenivasan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sreenivasan was hacked to death on April 16, which the police suspected to be in retaliation for the murder of a PFI worker named Subair in front of his father in Elupplly Palakkad district on April 15. Both the cases were given for probe to a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order.

"He is the 23rd accused in the Sreenivasan murder case which has been arrested for conspiring, prompting others, and helping the culprits- in the knowledge of their organisation- hide...He was taken into custody from his house and his arrest has been recorded," said the investigating officer, DSP Anil Kumar.

The police have also recovered a laptop and two mobile phones from the PFI leader's possession and have been examining them. He will be produced before the court, DSP said.

"More arrests will be reported soon," he added.

As per police, Siddik was allegedly involved along with a group of PFI workers in preparing the list of politicians to be targeted. These leaders belonged to the BJP, CPI (M) and Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).