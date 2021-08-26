Kerala only state reporting over 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, four states have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases: Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday updating on the COVID-19 situation informed that Kerala has more than 1 lakh active cases.

The country in the last 24 hours reported 46,000 new cases out of which 58% of these cases were reported from Kerala. "Rest of the states are still showing a declining trend, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while biefing media.

As per the health ministry data, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases.

Kerala contributes to 51%, Maharastra 16 percent and rest of the three states contribute to 4-5 % of the cases in the country, added Rajesh Bhushan.

On the other hand, while updating about the vaccination drive, the Health Secretary said, 80 lakh doses of vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. "As we speak, more than 47 lakh doses have been administered so far today," he added.

Over 58.76 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far, through all sources since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, adding that a further 1,03,39,970 doses are in the pipeline.

Around 3,77,09,391 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals which need to be administered. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

Meanwhile, India today reported 46,164 new Covid cases, around 22 per cent jump in the last 24 hours. A total of 607 deaths were also reported in the time span, pushing the total death count in India at 4,36,365, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

On Wednesday 37,593 fresh infections and 648 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and on Tuesday the country had registered 25,467 new cases and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate from Covid infection has declined to 97.63 per cent. On the other side, total active caseload has seen a substantial growth of 11,398 in the last 24 hours and currently stands at 3,33,725.

After several days, India's active case has crossed one per cent and currently stands at 1.03 per cent of total cases, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

