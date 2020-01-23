Kerala nurse working in Saudi Arabia first Indian to contract Coronavirus; about 100 others tested

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is in the grip of fear as a nurse working in a Saudi hospital has been diagnosed with coronavirus, becoming the first Indian to contract the fast spreading virus.

The affected nurse is being treated at the Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

While initially twenty-nine others were also suspected to have contracted the virus and 19 of them had been quarantined, a tweeted update from Muraleedharan said that nobody else had so far been found to have been affected.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the External Affairs Ministry requesting prompt action and attention to be given to the nurses.

Vijayan on Thursday wrote to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, requesting him to communicate with Saudi Arabia to ensure proper treatment and protection for the patients.

"Corona outbreak among nurses in Azir Aba Al Hayat hospital in Saudi Arabia should be considered seriously and necessary steps must be taken," he had said.