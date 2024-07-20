'Kerala Not A Separate Country': BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan’s Govt Over Its Appointment Of 'Foreign Secretary', Calls The Move 'Unconstitutional'

X

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K Surendran has slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for appointing IAS officer K Vasuki as Foreign Secretary in the state, saying that it is a "blatant overreach" and a violation of the Union List of the Constitution.

"The appointment of an IAS officer as 'Foreign Secretary' in Kerala by CM Pinarayi Vijayan is a blatant overreach and a violation of the Union list of our Constitution," Surendran said in a post on 'X'.

Terming the move "unconstitutional," the BJP leader questioned if he wants to establish Kerala as a "separate nation."

"The LDF government has no mandate in foreign affairs. This unconstitutional move sets a dangerous precedent. Is CM @pinarayivijayan trying to establish Keralam as a separate nation?" he questioned.

The Kerala government has, however, given additional charge of the matters connected with the External Co-operation to its Labour and Skills Department Secretary K Vasuki.

"Dr. K Vasuki IAS (KL 2008), Secretary, Labour and Skills Department will hold the additional charge of the matters connected with the External Co-operation. The officer will co-ordinate and supervise all the matters in this regard and incidental thereto, in addition to the existing charges," the government order dated July 15 and signed by Joint Secretary Manikantan R read.

The order mentioned that the Resident Commissioner at Kerala House in the national capital will be supporting Vasuki in matters concerning External Co-operation and will liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs, Missions and Embassies.

"The General Administration (Political) Department will deal the subjects related to external co-operation and will assist Dr. K Vasuki IAS till alternate arrangements are made. The Resident Commissioner, Kerala House, New Delhi will support the officer in the matters of External Co-operation, to liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs, Missions and Embassies etc," the order mentioned.