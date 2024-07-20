 'Kerala Not A Separate Country': BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan’s Govt Over Its Appointment Of 'Foreign Secretary', Calls The Move 'Unconstitutional'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Kerala Not A Separate Country': BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan’s Govt Over Its Appointment Of 'Foreign Secretary', Calls The Move 'Unconstitutional'

'Kerala Not A Separate Country': BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan’s Govt Over Its Appointment Of 'Foreign Secretary', Calls The Move 'Unconstitutional'

Terming the move "unconstitutional," the BJP leader questioned if he wants to establish Kerala as a "separate nation."

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
X

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K Surendran has slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for appointing IAS officer K Vasuki as Foreign Secretary in the state, saying that it is a "blatant overreach" and a violation of the Union List of the Constitution.

"The appointment of an IAS officer as 'Foreign Secretary' in Kerala by CM Pinarayi Vijayan is a blatant overreach and a violation of the Union list of our Constitution," Surendran said in a post on 'X'.

Terming the move "unconstitutional," the BJP leader questioned if he wants to establish Kerala as a "separate nation."

"The LDF government has no mandate in foreign affairs. This unconstitutional move sets a dangerous precedent. Is CM @pinarayivijayan trying to establish Keralam as a separate nation?" he questioned.

The Kerala government has, however, given additional charge of the matters connected with the External Co-operation to its Labour and Skills Department Secretary K Vasuki.

"Dr. K Vasuki IAS (KL 2008), Secretary, Labour and Skills Department will hold the additional charge of the matters connected with the External Co-operation. The officer will co-ordinate and supervise all the matters in this regard and incidental thereto, in addition to the existing charges," the government order dated July 15 and signed by Joint Secretary Manikantan R read.

Read Also
Video: Pervert Flashes Genitals To Woman Travelling With 6-Year-Old Daughter In Bus In Kerala; Case...
article-image

The order mentioned that the Resident Commissioner at Kerala House in the national capital will be supporting Vasuki in matters concerning External Co-operation and will liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs, Missions and Embassies.

"The General Administration (Political) Department will deal the subjects related to external co-operation and will assist Dr. K Vasuki IAS till alternate arrangements are made. The Resident Commissioner, Kerala House, New Delhi will support the officer in the matters of External Co-operation, to liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs, Missions and Embassies etc," the order mentioned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tragic! Devotee Suffers Heart Attack And Dies While Dancing During Bhajan Evening In Rajasthan's...

Tragic! Devotee Suffers Heart Attack And Dies While Dancing During Bhajan Evening In Rajasthan's...

'Kerala Not A Separate Country': BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan’s Govt Over Its Appointment Of...

'Kerala Not A Separate Country': BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan’s Govt Over Its Appointment Of...

Shocking Video: Man Ties Dead Dog To Scooter, Drags It For Over 1 Km In Karnataka's Udupi; Case...

Shocking Video: Man Ties Dead Dog To Scooter, Drags It For Over 1 Km In Karnataka's Udupi; Case...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...