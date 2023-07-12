Kerala: NIA Court Finds 6 Guilty, Acquits 5 In Prof. TJ Joseph Palm-Chopping Case

Professor TJ Joseph | Twitter

In a breakthrough development in the infamous - professor TJ Thomas palm chopping case, the NIA court in Kochi has declared 6 in the 11 accused, guilty. The court had earlier completed the second phase of trial in the case and pronounced its verdict on Wednesday, July 12. The accused are all allegedly members of the banned religious outfit- Popular Front of India.

The convicted 6 include, Sajil, PFI leader MK Nasar, Najeeb K A, P P Moideen Kunju and P M Ayood. The special NIA court judge Anil K Bhaskar has found them guilty of attempted murder, conspiracy and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This was the second phase of the case's trial. The 5 others have been acquitted.

The 1st phase of trial

During the first phase of trial, the court convicted 10 others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), IPC and the Explosive Substances Act. 3 were also found guilty of harbouring the offenders. 18 others had been acquitted then.

The incident

In the infamous case that happened in 2010, the right hand of T J Joseph, who was a professor at Newman College in Thodupuzha in Idukki district, was chopped off allegedly by members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), on July 4. The professor was on his way back home after the Sunday Mass at a Church in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district of Kerala. His family was with him when the unfortunate incident happened.

The 7 attackers pulled out the professor from his vehicle and assaulted him before the main accused, Savad, chopped off the professor's right palm.

Savad is still on the run. In early 2023, the NIA had even declared a reward of ₹10 lakh for informing whereabouts of Savad.

What apparently triggered the criminals were certain religious statements in the B.Com semester examination question paper, prepared by the professor in the Newman College.

Professor's statement after verdict

In a statement after the verdict, Joseph said, "Not having captured the main accused yet, is the failure of our investigation agencies. My attackers are only weapons being used by their commanders, they are not the real culprits. The law and order system in our country is incapable of bringing out the masterminds behind the assault who are the real criminals."

"What should actually be locked up is the outdated and stringent belief systems propagated by these masterminds, who are mere victims of such belief systems. This is the real challenge ahead of us as a society."

"It is high time that our people be empowered enough to not resort to centuries old beliefs and should rather have the conviction to embrace scientific temperament of modern men."

"Nobody has destroyed my life. What happened was a mere setback which has led me to a battle against these old and dangerous belief systems. I have had negative repercussions because of this but I continue to fight because I haven't failed in this yet. Repercussions are simply the part and parcel of this battle."

"I am not afraid. I will continue my battle till death"

