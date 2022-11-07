Kerala: Muslim women set hijab on fire in support of Iranian movement

Muslim women in Kerala burnt a hijab on Sunday, in solidarity with the anti-hijab movement in Iran. | Twitter/ANI

Kozhikode: Muslim women in Kerala burnt a hijab on Sunday, November 6 in solidarity with the anti-hijab movement in Iran. The incident took place during a seminar which was organised by the Kerala Yuktivadi Sangam.

The seminar, titled "Fanos-Science and Free thinking," was held in Kozhikode prior to another seminar scheduled to be held in Malappuram next month. As part of the event, Muslim women burnt a hijab in solidarity with the anti-hijab movement going on in Iran.

The activists raised slogans and displayed placards in solidarity with the women protesting against the enforcement of hijab in Iran. This is the first such incident of hijab burning reported in India.

The hijab was set ablaze at the conclusion of the free-thinking session held by the Islamic Free Thinkers Association.

Iran's anti-hijab movement

Protests have swept through the Islamic Republic for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died on September 16 after being detained by "morality police" and taken to a "re-education center," allegedly for not abiding by the country's conservative dress code.

When Mahsa Amini, died while being imprisoned by Iran's morality police after being detained for wearing her hijab inappropriately, protests erupted, with many women rushing to the protests against the religious headscarf.

Schoolgirls in Iran have been waving their headscarves in the air and chanting against clerical authorities, in an unprecedented show of support for the protests engulfing the country.