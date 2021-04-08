Kerala: Month after taking vaccine, CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Notably, the CM had taken his first does of the vaccination on March 3.
The Chief Minister will be treated to the Government Medical College in Kozhikkode. Vijayan made the announcement on Twitter.
On April 6, the day Kerala went to polls, his daughter Veena had tested positive for Covid-19.
Kerala has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases for past few weeks. On Wednesday, the state reported 3,502 new Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths.
With this, the state's overall case tally rose to 11,44,594 and the toll stands at 4,710.
Meanwhile, 1,955 people were also discharged following recovery on Wednesday, taking the total cured in the state to 11,08,078.
Currently, there are 31,493 people under treatment in the state and 1,52,136 under observation, of which, 4,928 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
