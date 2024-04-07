Kerala: Migrant Worker Lynched To Death In Muvattupuzha Was A Budding YouTuber & Talented Singer; Watch VIDEOS

Migrant Worker Lynched To Death In Muvattupuzha Was A Budding YouTuber & Talented Singer | YouTube

Muvattupuzha: The shocking incident of the death of Ashok Das in Kerala's Muvattupuzha has been officially confirmed as a clear instance of mob lynching. 24-year-old Ashok Das was an emerging YouTuber and a resident of Arunachal Pradesh. He used to work at a hotel in Kerala's Valakom. The police have confirmed that the YouTuber lost his life due to the injuries he sustained during the mob attack.

Ashok was a budding YouTuber and a talented singer. He had a YouTube channel named ‘MC MuNNu’. As the name suggests he seemed to be a fan of rapper MC Stan and he resembles the look of the famous rapper.

About His Channel ‘MC MuNNu’

He had uploaded around 13 videos which garnered many views on the platform and had over 600 subscribers. His last music video 'Lost of time' was uploaded on YouTube around 10 days prior to his death. The video has garnered over 8,000 views.

The deceased was a talented singer and might have had a promising career in the field of music. However, he was killed by the mob in the attack. His fans visited his YouTube channel and expressed their condolences. There are reports that the youth was attacked by the mob on Thursday (April 04) after which he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

About The Incident

Ashok Das visited the house of his female friends on Thursday night near Valakom junction. There are reports that Ashok became violent at the house and also smashed a glass with his hands after which he sustained injury. He came out of the house with bleeding hands after which the locals confronted him for the injury. Ashok panicked and attempt to flee the spot.

The crowd held him and tied him to a pole in the middle of the road for further questioning. The locals also brutally thrashed him while asking questions. Police reached the spot after some time and rescued the singer from the public. The police took Ashok to a nearby hospital where he was receiving treatment for his injuries. However, he succumbed to his injuries the next morning.

The police have arrested ten suspects in the mob lynching case. The accused have been identified as Bijeesh (44), Amal (39), Sanal (38), Elias K Paul (55), Aneesh (40), Sathyakumar (56), Keshav Sathyan (20), Sooraj Sathyan (26), Emil (27) and Athul Krishna (23). Murder charges have been levelled against them and the police investigating the case further.