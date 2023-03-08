Kerala: Man murdered by 8 men for meeting girlfriend at her home in Thrissur, video surfaces |

In Kerala's Thrissur region, a 33-year-old private bus driver who was allegedly beaten by a gang of people recently passed away from his wounds, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the police, eight suspects have been identified in the case thus far. Police were notified of the incident on February 21, after it happened on February 18.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the authorities, the deceased has been identified as Sahar.

In Surveillance footage from a nearby temple, the allegedly videotaped assault is seen.

Entire incident captured on CCTV

The CCTV footage shows Sahar being questioned by a group of people after being seen leaving the home of a female acquaintance one night.

"After being beaten up, Sahar went home. The next morning, after experiencing extreme pain, he was shifted to the hospital," They said.

Reports said that Sahar's health worsened within a week. He died this afternoon (Tuesday) while he was being treated on ventilator in the intensive care unit, reports said.

More details are awaited.