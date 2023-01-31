e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: Man held for smoking inside lavatory of aircraft mid-flight

Kerala: Man held for smoking inside lavatory of aircraft mid-flight

A 62-year-old man from Kerala was arrested for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of a private airlines, which landed at the airport here on January 29.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Kochi: A 62-year-old man from Kerala was arrested for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of a private airlines, which landed at the airport here on January 29.

According to Police, a case under various provisions of the Aircraft Act was registered against Thrissur resident, Sukumaran.

The case was registered on January 29 and the man was arrested after completing formalities. Later, he was let off on bail, they said.

As per the FIR, the man was found smoking inside the lavatory of Spicejet airways mid-flight and was apprehended by the crew who handed over him to the airport authorities.

Read Also
Mumbai: Om Hemdev shines at Sharjah chess contest
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Who was Shanti Bhushan? The legendary advocate who won a case against ex-PM Indira Gandhi

Who was Shanti Bhushan? The legendary advocate who won a case against ex-PM Indira Gandhi

Kerala: Man held for smoking inside lavatory of aircraft mid-flight

Kerala: Man held for smoking inside lavatory of aircraft mid-flight

Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Economic Survey forecasts 6.5%-7% growth for India

Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Economic Survey forecasts 6.5%-7% growth for India

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 16-year-old detained for raping seven-year-old boy

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 16-year-old detained for raping seven-year-old boy

Asaram goes from 'Guru' to 'habitual offender' as GJ court hands him life sentence for rape at...

Asaram goes from 'Guru' to 'habitual offender' as GJ court hands him life sentence for rape at...