Kerala Man Dies After Neck Breaks As Train Berth Falls On Him Inside Millennium Superfast Express | Facebook

Malappuram: In a horrific incident, a Kerala man died after the upper berth fell on him during his journey on the Millennium Superfast Express (Train 12645 Ernakulam - H.Nizamuddin). The man died after the hook of the berth came off and struck his neck so hard that he succumbed to the injury sustained in the accident. The incident occurred on Saturday (June 15) when the train was passing through Telangana.

The deceased has been identified as Ali Khan (62), a resident of Maranchari in Kerala. He was rushed to a hospital in Warangal after three bones in his neck were broken due to the impact of the falling berth. There are reports that the man was completely paralyzed due to the accident and underwent emergency surgeries. However, doctors failed to save Khan, and he passed away at the hospital.

Railway authorities have claimed that the seat was in good condition with no defects, and the incident resulted from negligence as the seat was not properly secured with chains. The victim's body was transported to his village in Ponnani, where his last rites were performed on Wednesday. Ponnani MP M P Abdussamad Samadani shared a post on Facebook demanding that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw investigate the incident and take strict action against those responsible.

Clarification on news by onmanorama regarding train number 12645. https://t.co/ODyAmNDjLa pic.twitter.com/40CoC13vp8 — Spokesperson Railways (@SpokespersonIR) June 26, 2024

He also called for adequate compensation for the deceased's family. The Facebook post stated, "Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been urged to investigate the death of Ali Khan, a resident of Maranchari, who tragically died after being seriously injured by a falling berth on the train. The incident is unfortunate, regrettable, and highly condemnable. A resident of Maranchari constituency lost his life in this accident on the Millennium Superfast Express due to a fatal neck injury sustained from the fall. The family has requested the minister to ensure justice is served."

A post on X by @INCKerala claims that the berth crashed on a passenger of Train 12645 Ernakulam to H. Nizamuddin#PIBFactCheck



✔️The concerned passenger was traveling on lower berth of S/6 coach. Due to improper chaining of seat of upper berth by passenger, the seat fell down. pic.twitter.com/abv17wBq3V — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 26, 2024

Kerala Congress also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the poor state of Indian Railways. The party tweeted, "Condition of railways under @AshwiniVaishnaw and @narendramodi:

-Not enough trains or seats

-You can't safely get onto a train

-If you manage to get in, no seat

-Even if you get a seat, you could be killed in a train crash, 'berth crash' or poor hygiene"