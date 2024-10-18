 Kerala Lottery Result: October 18, 2024 - Nirmal NR-402 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹70,00,000 Jackpot!
The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹70,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Nirmal NR-402 on Friday, October 18, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹70,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Kerala Nirmal NR-402 Live for Friday, October 18, 2024, here: keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

The prizes of the Kerala Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: ₹70,00,000

2nd Prize: ₹10,00,000

3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹1,000

6th Prize: ₹500

7th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize ₹8,000

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results of the Kerala Lottery can be checked on the official websites of statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info and follow the steps.

How to claim the prize money

If you think you've won a prize, check your lottery ticket numbers with the ones printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches a winning number, you can get a prize. To get your prize, go to the Kerala Lottery offices at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days after the draw. Winners are advised to take the winning ticket and a valid ID to claim their prize money.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

