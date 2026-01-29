Kerala Lottery Result: January 29, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-608 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-608 lottery results for Thursday, January 29, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-608 for Thursday, 29-01-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PP 393805 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: GIREESH S

Agency No.: P 5864

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PN 393805 PO 393805

PR 393805 PS 393805

PT 393805 PU 393805

PV 393805 PW 393805

PX 393805 PY 393805 PZ 393805

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PT 719373 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: REJEESH K V

Agency No.: D 4565

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PX 371804 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SINURAJ P

Agency No.: C 4861

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0291 0412 0416 0528 0737 1860 3101 3514 3669 3836 5601 7101 7373 7966 8759 8876 8992 9037 9924

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2855 3675 3985 6298 6553 8574

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0382 1056 1342 1783 1872 2080 2272 2345 2698 2924 3677 4652 4797 4883 5725 5884 6018 6388 6472 6605 7658 7710 8608 8763 9426

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0198 0402 0477 0649 0719 0805 0910 1026 1034 1129 1346 1404 1498 1628 1750 1910 1913 1926 1983 2008 2024 2312 2588 2628 2690 2936 3018 3068 3205 3213 3256 3365 3422 3797 4296 4379 4600 4629 4778 4838 5350 5540 5595 5759 5822 5954 5964 6106 6209 6389 6465 6491 6501 6918 6941 7349 7387 7449 7535 7750 7842 7908 7956 7983 8218 8360 8458 8539 8702 8723 8766 8840 9251 9467 9538 9674

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0039 0095 0142 0269 0439 0927 0969 1016 1368 1388 1514 1718 1966 1989 2007 2342 2378 2582 2637 2712 2734 2808 2842 2897 3040 3067 3138 3195 3223 3252 3430 3475 3524 3526 3810 4020 4393 4479 4560 4566 4821 4852 4877 4930 5198 5264 5346 5348 5392 5656 5668 5727 5762 5847 6135 6151 6175 6322 6704 6740 6878 7009 7082 7180 7600 7776 7915 8058 8254 8389 8494 8529 8823 9046 9067 9236 9288 9315 9439 9569 9600 9672 9686 9812

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0005 0014 0050 0071 0160 0165 0217 0260 0419 0420 0442 0536 0565 0590 0597 0704 0735 0749 0824 0900 1020 1021 1095 1096 1116 1214 1216 1224 1228 1301 1525 1594 1816 1895 1916 1936 2003 2084 2107 2212 2222 2229 2260 2457 2619 2706 2866 3144 3145 3162 3168 3202 3246 3272 3344 3461 3522 3570 3576 3616 3635 3778 3804 3821 3856 3858 3883 3931 3975 4007 4227 4394 4514 4569 4610 4716 4749 4824 4844 4886 5029 5064 5103 5211 5243 5244 5258 5391 5414 5443 5551 5580 5587 5630 5670 5723 5738 5792 5871 6055 6102 6182 6286 6407 6448 6574 6622 6648 6865 6951 7074 7107 7161 7200 7341 7368 7468 7477 7500 7504 7506 7617 7711 7723 7877 7940 8027 8056 8065 8324 8461 8551 8564 8584 8617 8743 8817 8912 8956 8982 8985 9001 9019 9024 9047 9056 9057 9193 9494 9571 9746 9779 9862 9905 9946 9992

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

