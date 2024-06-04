 Kerala Lok Sabha 2024 Results: BJP's Suresh Gopi Leads In Thrissur; Will The Lotus Finally Bloom In State?
Kerala Lok Sabha 2024 Results: BJP's Suresh Gopi Leads In Thrissur; Will The Lotus Finally Bloom In State?

The BJP's Suresh Gopi, an actor known for his action-films in Malayalam Cinema, appears to have taken the lead in the Kerala's northern constituency of Thrissur.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
article-image

The Lok Sabha election results are throwing in some interesting numbers, while the exit poll may have not gotten all of it right, at least as per the trends before 12:00 PM, it may have just scored a goal or two with its Kerala prediction.

The BJP's Suresh Gopi, an actor known for his action-films in Malayalam Cinema, appears to have taken the lead in the Kerala's northern constituency of Thrissur. As per most recent reports, gathered and disseminated by local television networks, Suresh Gopi is leading in the constituency.

He is said to be leading in the constituency Malabar region of the state by over 25,000 votes, as of 10:43 AM. The candidates trailing him are CPI's V Sunil Kumar, a former minister and Congress's veteran leader and son of former CM K Karunakaran, V Muraleedharan.

This in addition, the emerging trends from Thiruvananthapuram, where union minister Rajeev Chandrashekar is leading is giving hopes to the saffron part, that has never won a Lok Sabha seat from the state before.

With this trend, the most relevant question that remains in the air, in local language (Malayalam), 'Tamara Viryumo?' or will the Lotus finally bloom in the socialist, centre-left bastion of Kerala.

