Kerala: Law college in Thiruvananthapuram screens BBC documentary on Modi

A law college in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday aired the BBC's outlawed documentary, "India: The Modi Question" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Gujarat Riots of 2002.

The documentary will also be screened on other college campuses in the state.

Various political groups and student bodies are screening the movie

Various political groups in Kerala on Tuesday announced they would screen the controversial BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" in the state, prompting the BJP to urge Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene and put a stop to such endeavours.



CPI(M)'s youth wing, DYFI, kicked off the political storm in the state over the documentary by announcing on its Facebook page that it would be shown in the state.

Following that, similar announcements were made by the SFI -- a left-wing student organisation allied with CPI(M) -- and various wings of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), including the Youth Congress.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) minority cell also said that the documentary would be screened in all district headquarters of the state on Republic Day.

BJP terms the move to be treasonous

BJP termed such move as "treasonous" and asked the Kerala CM to urgently intervene and nip such endeavours in the bud. BJP state president K Surendran filed a complaint with Vijayan demanding that permission be not given to screen the documentary in the state.



