Kerala journalists detained for several hours in Mangaluru, Vijayan writes to Karnataka CM condemning incident

The Karnataka police also seized the mobile phones and camera equipment belonging to the crew, alleging that they were part of a 50-member team from Kerala who had come to Mangaluru to foment trouble.

The Mangaluru police action has to be considered against the backdrop of a claim by Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai that the trouble in Mangaluru was caused by people who came from Kerala.

The town has been under curfew following Thursday’s violence during protest marches taken out in solidarity with the students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia University, who had allegedly been roughed up by the police. The incident has triggered nation-wide protests and the Mangaluru rallies were part of this.

The arrested newspersons were released following the intervention of Kerala chief secretary, who got in touch with his counterparts in Karnataka. The Mangaluru police action evoked strong protests in Kerala, cutting across party lines.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the incident and decried the attempt to portray journalists as troublemakers and their news gathering equipment as weapons.