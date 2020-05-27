Kerala govt slams 'super spreader' Rail Ministry for sending train from Mumbai without prior information

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday lashed out at Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for his alleged comments that the CM doesn't care about the people of the state, after the state government cancelled an "unannounced train" to Kerala from Maharashtra.

Asked about the alleged comments, Vijayan described it as unfortunate and "totally unbecoming of a union minister." The chief minister said he had sent a letter to the Railway Minister requesting to inform the state government in advance about the special trains allotted and details of the passengers so as to arrange quarantine facilities at local level.

He said despite the request, one more train was arranged from Maharashtra without informing Kerala about the passenger details and the state had to intervene to cancel it and schedule its journey to another date in order to obtain the passenger details.

This might have prompted him to make the comments.

One train came to the state from Mumbai, a red zone, unannounced but we managed to accommodate the people.

Those who come to the state must register with the web portal in order to arrange quarantine facility for them.

Otherwise our (COVID-19) containment efforts would go in vain," Vijayan said.

He said the state government has brought the incident to the attention of the Prime Minister as well.