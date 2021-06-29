Kerala Govt isn't considering changing any names of places from Kannada to Malayalam: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responding to the claims of renaming villages from Kannada to Malayalam in Kasargod district said Kerala government isn't considering changing any names of places.

He further said that it is classic example of how no news is made up as news. "It has to be checked whether there is any conspiracy behind it," the CM added.

He also clarified that he is yet to get a letter from Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa.

Yesterday, Karnataka Janata Dal leader HD Kumaraswamy has written to chief minister Pinararyi Vijayan to halt the process of renaming of the villages.

He wrote, "Kasaragod, although part of Kerala, has had a seamless affinity with Karnataka for decades, and people in the area have always been accommodative of each other's linguistic heritage. It would be wonderful to continue this tradition." However he said, "there is an argument that the name change may not affect the meaning, but to allow the village names to retain the original Kannada flavour would be greatly appreciated."

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had also said he would write to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to stop changing names of places in Kasaragod district.