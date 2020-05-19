Kerala govt allows state transport buses to operate within districts from May 20

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Tuesday said the state owned transport buses will operate within the districts from Wednesday and there will be no travel outside the district.

Kerala has 14 districts. It was on Monday that the decision to operate transport buses was taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and allowed to increase the fare by around 50 per cent. This decision was shot down by the private bus operators who have said they will not be able to operate at this low rate.

They had put forward a 100 per cent hike in ticket rates, the additional diesel cess should be withdrawn and pointed out operating with 50 per cent seating capacity in a bus is not viable. But Saseendran said that the private sector should understand the realities and should drop this resistance.