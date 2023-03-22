Kerala govt alerts all districts amid rise in Covid-19 cases |

COVID-19 infections climbed slightly in Kerala, forcing the state government to issue a warning to all districts on Wednesday.

Health Minister Veena George stated in a statement that the number of Covid cases has increased somewhat, with the state reporting 172 instances on Tuesday.

Cases increasing in T'puram and Ernakulam

She said that viral cases were particularly prevalent in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

"There are a total of 1,026 active cases of COVID-19, and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted," the minister said.

She said the districts have been directed to strengthen surveillance.

Government also asked to wear mask

The Health department also urged the people to take measures to protect themselves from the viral infection by wearing masks and taking other precautions.

"People with comorbidities, the elderly, children, and pregnant women should take special care. They should wear masks properly when going to public places. All those arriving at hospitals must wear masks", George said.

A high-level meeting, chaired by the health minister, also assessed the Covid situation in the state.

Read Also PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review COVID situation

Health department to monitoring Covid cases everyday

After the meeting, George said the health department is reviewing the cases of Covid every day.

Although no Covid clusters have formed in the state, districts and hospitals have been directed to draw up plans to tackle the rising cases, the health department said.

In view of the increase in the number of virus infected patients, the minister also directed hospitals to arrange the ICU and ventilator facilities in their hospitals, it said.

Noting that the new Covid variant is more contagious, the health department said genomic sequencing tests will be increased to detect it.