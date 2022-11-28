Kerala government to recover loss suffered in Vizhinjam protest violence from protesters

Kerala: Fisherfolks protest against Adani port project in Vizhinjam | Twitter

Kochi: The Kerala High Court was informed by the state government on Monday that steps will be taken to recover the loss suffered due to the violent protest and attack over the Vizhinjam seaport incident.

Justice Anu Sivaraman, who was hearing a plea filed by the Adani Group against obstruction and blockade due to protests, said stern action should be taken in the matter.

The court ordered the government to file a detailed report on its anti-violence efforts and scheduled the case for a further hearing on Friday. Meanwhile, Adani Group informed the court that the trucks carrying construction materials were blocked by the protesters despite court orders.

40 police personnel were injured in the violence

The state government informed the court that 40 police personnel were injured in the violence, in which 3,000 protesters took part. The court asked the government to take all possible steps to ensure law and order in the region.

The court had multiple times asked the protesters not to block the road to the port premises and asked the government to remove the shed erected by the agitators as part of their protests.

However, on November 7, the government told the court that it was unable to demolish the protest tents at the port due to the presence of children, pregnant women, and elderly people among the agitators.

Adani Group had earlier claimed that the court's order to provide police protection for the construction work was not implemented. It has also sought the demolition of a tent set up at the protest site.

A large number of people have been staging protests outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose sea port at nearby Mulloor for a few months.

Pressing for their seven-point charter of demands

They have been pressing for their seven-point charter of demands, which include stopping the construction work and conducting a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

Protesters claim that the unscientific construction of groynes, or artificial sea walls, as part of the upcoming port at Vizhinjam is one of the causes of coastal erosion.

The High Court in its interim order on October 19 made it clear to remove obstructions created by protesters at the entrance of the port and asked the state government to implement it.

