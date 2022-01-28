Kerala government refuses to allow hijab with student police cadets uniform

The Kerala government on Thursday said that it cannot permit students to wear hijab and full sleeves as part of the uniform of Student Police Cadets, a program involving high school students of various schools in the state, India Today reported. The plea by a class eight student was initially filed with the High Court which redirected it to the government.

The government firmly stated that adding religious symbols to uniforms would be inappropriate. It would deliver wrong message and similar demands will come from other such units which should be secular in nature.

It is also to be noted that NCC and Scouts and Guides have uniforms with no relation to religious backgrounds of the students. The idea behind the Student Police Project itself was to build a generation which places country above all differences of background.

The state nodal officer of the Student Police Cadets was also not in favour of permitting religious symbols and gave a report declining the demand and pointing out the negatives of allowing such a thing.

No such demand has risen in the past ten years of the cadet's existence, the official said in the report.

“Combining religious matters with uniforms in the present situation would raise the same demands in other similarly functioning forces, which would question the discipline and secular survival of the forces,” the order issued by the joint secretary of the home department said.

The petitioner is Riza Nahan, a Class eight student of GHSS, Kuttiyadi who argued that it is her fundamental right to wear hijab and full sleeve as guaranteed by the constitution India.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:11 AM IST