Kerala Gold Smuggling: Vijayan asks PM Modi's immediate intervention', says it undermines economy

In a letter to the PM, Vijayan wrote, "I invite your kind attention to the seizure of about 30 Kg of gold by the Customs Officials Trivandrum International Airport on July 5, 2020."

Kerala CM added that "The fact that the attempt to smuggle huge quantity of gold was concealed in diplomatic baggage makes the matter extremely serious. It is learnt that customs officials are conducting inquiry into the incident. The case has serious implications as this undermines the economy of the Nation."

"In fact, it has more than one angle warranting a thorough investigation. It is requested that an effective and coordinated investigation into this incident by all central agencies concerned is the need of the hour. "

"The scope of the probe should cover all aspects from the source to the end utilization. Every link of this crime should be unravelled so that such incidents do not recur. I assure you that the State Government will provide all necessary assistance and support to the agencies involved in the investigation. I request your immediate intervention for an effective and coordinated investigation into this crime," he added.