Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh writes to PM Modi, seeks CBI probe

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh | File Photo

In a key development in Kerala's gold smuggling case, prime accused Swapna Suresh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation over the role of prominent functionaries in the Kerala.

In the letter to PM Modi, Swapna alleged that principal secretary of the Kerala CM, M Sivasankar is the mastermind of the 'heinous smuggling', and that he acted on behalf of the state government. She claimed that she was forced to obey the orders of her superiors as the UAE Consulate in the state was manoeuvred to carry out the smuggling.

She also alleged that the Kerala government favoured Sivasankar a bail after he spent three months in prison. Also, she talked about harassment by the state government agencies for giving a confidential statement in the court. In the letter, she also reiterated claims of CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family's role in the case.

Citing action against her current employer and lawyer by the Kerala agencies, Swapna sought the Indian Premier's intervention.