Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna claims Jaleel brought in consignments with Benami’s help

Swapna Suresh alleges former state minister KT Jaleel involved in conducting deals in gold smuggling case | ANI

In the latest development, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh, after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, may spell trouble for two CPI-M leaders- former CPI-M speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and former state minister and senior legislator KT Jaleel.

On Wednesday, Swapna alleged, through her affidavit, that Vijayan used his office to get favours for his daughter through the Sharjah ruler, adding later that Sreeramakrishnan also sought his help to start an educational institution in the state.

According to the affidavit, in order to influence the Sharjah ruler, a bag full of currencies was given to the UAE Consul General by a then-employee of the Consulate office namely PS Sarith.

Sarith had taken the bag after giving the currency to the said person. It was later seized by the Customs from Sarith.

Jaleel involved in conducting deals with the help of Benami in Mumbai

With regards to Jaleel, it stated that it was he who had pressured the Vice-Chancellor. Swapna has also claimed that Jaleel has a benami in Mumbai through which all his deals are conducted.

Incidentally, soon after the gold smuggling case surfaced in July 2020, both Sreeramakrishnan, who was then the Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, and Jaleel were questioned by the national agencies.

Swapna alleges CM Vijayan involved in gold smuggling case

Swapna has been giving sleepless nights to the CPI-M led Left government since the beginning of this month when she made "revelations" before a local magistrate under Section 164 (5) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Since then, she has been going hammer and tongs, especially against Vijayan, his wife Kamala and their daughter Veena. Following this, protests led by Congress and the BJP have broken out across the state demanding the CM's resignation.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan dismisses allegations

"The revelation made by an accused which has re-surfaced again due to vested interests has already been dismissed by the people here, earlier. This fresh attempt is a concerted one to destabilise a firm government which is relentlessly working for the good of the people. We are certain that the people who know everything will dismiss this as it did in the past," said Vijayan.