Kerala gold smuggling case: Prime accused Swapna Suresh alleges CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his family's involvement

Swapna Suresh, one of the prime accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case | Photo: ANI

In a statement that can have far-reaching impacts in Kerala, Swapna Suresh, one of the prime accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, on Tuesday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was involved in the scam.

"I've declared in court about the involvement of Kerala CM, his wife and daughter. I have also filed a petition seeking protection in the court," ANI quoted Swapna as saying.

According to media reports, Swapna claimed that a baggage containing currency was sent to Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016.

In a key development, Swapna on Monday, had said that she will reveal more regarding the case. She will reveal more about the case after recording her statement under Section 164 in the Ernakulam district court.

Swapna also recorded her statement under Section 164 in court.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The scam come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the customs department.

After spending 16 months in jal, Swapna was released from jail in November last year.

(with ANI inputs)