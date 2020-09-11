Kerala Gold Smuggling case: ED quizzes Minister KT Jaleel over links with Swapna Suresh

Higher education minister K T Jaleel was questioned by Enforcement Directorate on Friday morning in connection with his alleged role in the import of religious books through diplomatic channel and his possible links with the accused in the gold smuggling case.

The minister was found to have indulged in gross violation of the protocol relating to interactions with foreign missions.

He was allowed to go after questioning, which lasted about three hours, but ED sources indicated that he might be called again for further interrogations.