Kerala girl Rizwana appears on WHO India's World Hearing Day poster

On the eve of World Hearing Day on March 3, the World Health Organisation (WHO) India has put up Rizwana's story on its page. Rizwana was diagnosed with hearing impairment soon after her birth and thankfully a cochlear implant helped her hear the first sounds around her when she was merely six-years-old.

Her timely diagnosis and proper medical care reflects in how well she is doing today as a final year MBBS student at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. Rizwana is a perfect example on how early newborn screening and consistent interventions can save children with hearing impairment from being disabled for life.

Rizwana’s story has been chosen by WHO India to be put on its poster on World Hearing Day to send out this important life-changing message to millions of people across the globe.

The message at the bottom corner of the picture states, "With every heart beat I hear in my stethoscope, I thank my parents, who took me for hearing screening and eventually for a cochlear implantation when I was a child struggling to hear their voice."