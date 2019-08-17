Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 113

Thiruvananthapuram: The death toll in flood-hit Kerala rose to 113 on Saturday afternoon, according to a data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

KSDMA has released a district-wise data from August 8 to August 17 in which it has stated that 29 people were still missing across the rain-ravaged state while 40 were injured due to flood-related incidents. Malappuram remained the most affected district where 50 people have lost their lives.

"Update on #KeralaFloods (08/08/2019 to 17/08/2019 09:00AM): 113 lives lost; 29 missing. Total number of camps: 805. There are 129517 persons from 41253 families in these camps. Initial estimates count 1186 houses as fully damaged; 12761 houses suffered partial damages," Kerala Chief Minister's Office tweeted along with the KSDMA data.