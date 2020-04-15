Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac says coronavirus is reality, life must go on

Economist turned Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac reacting to the new relaxations of the lockdown norms, said on Wednesday that coronavirus is now a reality and life must go on.

"If you look into the various literature now available on Covid-19, the situation is such that, we will now have to live with this. It has now become a way of our life and life must go forward," said Issac.

He pointed out that the norms that have now come are more of a consolidated form of the various orders that came after the nationwide lockdown was first announced.

"We will abide by the rules of the Centre and tomorrow (Thursday) the State cabinet will meet and take stock of things and then decide. On issues where we want some relaxation, we will get in touch with the Centre," said Isaac.

He also pointed out that life will have to move on and we will not be able to wait till everything clears up.

"Either a medicine has to be found out or immunity has to be developed, and as long as that does not happen, life will need to move forward. Look at China, things are back to almost normal. In Kerala, we should look into the fact that the spread has come down, more and more people are turning negative," added Issac.

"The state cabinet will take a very considerate view and come to our decision as some activities like fishing has to take place," said Issac.

The Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet was to meet on Wednesday, but with the guidelines not coming out till then, it was decided to postpone it for Thursday. The various departments here are now studying the new guidelines of the Centre, that came out on Wednesday and will be put before the ministers who will bring it up at the cabinet meeting.