Kerala: Even in death they held hands

Malappuram: The lifeless bodies of a mother and her infant child recovered in a position holding their hands tightly left many a rescue personnel teary eyed at nearby Kottakkunnu, a hilly area which had been rocked by massive landslides two days ago.
It was believed that the woman, Geethu, 21, was lying with her one and half year-old son Dhruv, holding his hand when the unexpected flood fury and landslide had swept them away on Friday afternoon. After hours-long search, the bodies of Geethu, wife of Sarath, and the child were recovered by rescue personnel on Sunday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)