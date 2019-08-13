Kerala: Even in death they held hands

Malappuram: The lifeless bodies of a mother and her infant child recovered in a position holding their hands tightly left many a rescue personnel teary eyed at nearby Kottakkunnu, a hilly area which had been rocked by massive landslides two days ago.

It was believed that the woman, Geethu, 21, was lying with her one and half year-old son Dhruv, holding his hand when the unexpected flood fury and landslide had swept them away on Friday afternoon. After hours-long search, the bodies of Geethu, wife of Sarath, and the child were recovered by rescue personnel on Sunday.