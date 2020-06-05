Kerala elephant murder: Shashi Tharoor says a lot of disinformation being spread; needs to be stopped

Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that there is a lot of misinformation being spread around the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala which needs to be stopped.

The death of the pregnant elephant has enraged citizens across the country. Reports suggest that the elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers which exploded in the animal's mouth.

He also claimed that the incident did not happen in Malappuram district. Some initial news reports had suggested that the death took place in Malappuram district.

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor wrote: "The death of the pregnant elephant moved me terribly, but the disinformation being circulated around it by motivated people needs to be spiked immediately. The incident did not happen in Muslim-majority Malappuram district, but in Palakkad. @RahulGandhi is not MP from there."