Kerala Elephant Death: State Forest Minister says one arrested, probe still on

On Friday, Kerala Forest Minister K Raju said that one accused in connection with the death of the pregnant elephant has been arrested. Another one has been detained, he said.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, the arrested has been identified as P Wilson who works at an estate that cultivates cash crops and spices.

While questioning them, the duo said that they set up the fruit filled with fire crackers to scare the wild boards away.

A Kerala forest department team probing the killing of a pregnant elephant is leant to have taken two persons into custody. The forest officials are tight-lipped on the progress of their investigation.

The elephant's habitat was in the Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad district. The local Manarakadu police station on Wednesday registered a case in the gruesome incident.