Kerala Elephant Death: Malappuram lawyer files complaint against Maneka Gandhi alleging 'derogatory campaign against district'

A Malappuram-based lawyer has filed a complaint against BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and others for allegedly indulging in a hate campaign against the district and its residents over the death of the pregnant elephant, reported ANI on Friday.

On Thursday, Advocate Subhash Chandran filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police, Malappuram seeking the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Gandhi and others.

Chandran alleged that the campaign against the district was very derogatory and with a malafide intent and that a group of people deliberately added communal colour into the incident, only to spread hatred against the Muslim-majority district of Malappuram.

Chandran, through the complaint, prayed to the district police chief to register an FIR against Maneka Gandhi and others under Section 153A, 120B etc. of the IPC.