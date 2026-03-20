Kerala Elections 2026: 'Situation Is Dire', Shama Mohamed Writes To Rahul Gandhi After Cong Allots Only 9 Of 16 Tickets To Women Candidates

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New Delhi: The countdown for the elections in the five states has started, and political parties have begun preparations for the high-stakes battle. With just three days left for filing nominations for the 9 April Assembly polls, the Congress on Thursday night unveiled its final list of candidates, covering 37 constituencies and bringing to a close four days of intense negotiations. In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the party will contest 92 seats, while extending support in three constituencies to rebel leaders who have broken ranks with the ruling CPI-M.

However, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed has expressed concerns over the inadequate share of seats allocated to women candidates. Taking to X, she wrote to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi regarding the situation.

"Denied but not defeated . I respectfully urge my leader @rahulgandhi ji who I adore , respect & Admire to help the congress women of kerala . Out of the 92 tickets , only 9 tickets were given to women . In Lok Sabha of 24, only 1 woman was given out of the 16 tickets distributed. And if the woman happens to be talented , the situation is dire! Very very sad," she wrote.

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For the unversed, the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9 and the results for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Benagal, Puducherry and Assam will be out on May 4.