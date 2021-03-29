Kerala Elections 2021: Will ensure NCP candidates and allies win seats, assures Praful Patel

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in Kerala, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Sunday said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will win the assembly polls and form government in the state for the second consecutive term.

Speaking about the chances of the LDF in the upcoming Assembly Elections, he said that they would have to ensure that NCP candidates, as well as others in the alliance win seats.

"We'll not only ensure NCP candidates' victory but are also going to ensure that the LDF, which we are a part of for the past 40 years, should also win in Kerala. In fact, this will be a record for 2 consecutive terms," Praful Patel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.