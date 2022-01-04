Kerala: Drunk driving ASI hits two-wheeler, injures couple; arrested

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was arrested and a case for driving under the influence of alcohol was registered against him after a car driven by him, while drunk, hit a two-wheeler here and injured a couple riding it, police said on Tuesday.

The ASI was later released on bail as the offence was bailable, a senior police officer told PTI.

He also said that a medical examination of the ASI revealed presence of alcohol beyond the permissible limits and based on that a case for drunk driving was lodged on Monday night itself.

The officer further said that once the statement of the injured couple is recorded, another case in connection with the accident would be lodged against the ASI, who is attached to the police battalion at Malappuram.

Reacting to the incident, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan reiterated what he said a day ago, with regard to a police officer kicking a man for travelling on a train without a valid ticket, that the police was under the control of the ruling party's district and area committees and not under their superior officers.

In the latest incident, the ASI and two of his friends were driving down from Peechi here after attending a party when the accident occurred.

After hitting the two wheeler, the car reportedly did not stop and tried to speed away from the accident site, but locals of the area prevented the vehicle from going further and called the police.

Police said that the couple -- a husband and wife -- on the two-wheeler suffered injuries to their legs and are admitted in a hospital with one of them probably requiring surgery.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 02:31 PM IST