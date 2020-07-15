Kerala DHSE Class 12 Examination Results 2020: Visit keralaresults.nic.in to check your results online

Examination results for Kerala Higher Secondary will be announced on Wednesday, July 15. After the results are declared, students can visit keralaresults.nic.in to check their scores. Mobile applications like PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 and iExams will also display the Kerala DHSE Class 12 results.

The exams that were conducted in March 2020 saw around 5.25 lakh students appearing in the Kerala Plus two examination. The exams, however, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were later conducted in May.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the Kerala DHSE results 2020:

1. Visit keralaresults.nic.in

2. Click "DHSE Exam Results - 2020"

3. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

4. Click 'Submit' to have your results displayed on the screen

5. It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future use