Kerala: CPI-M membership crosses over half-a-million, party to target more youth

While the CPI-M may appear to be stagnant in states like West Bengal and Tripura, according to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the party's secretary in Kerala, things are different in the southern state where it has witnessed a rise in membership with the motto to make the Red outfit the party of majority.

Balakrishnan was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 23rd State Party Congress here on Tuesday.

"There has been an increase in party membership, which grew from 4,63,472 in 2018 to 5,27,378 today. Likewise, there has been an increase of 3,682 branch committees, which grew from 32,967 to 36,549 during this period," said Balakrishnan.

He said that it has been found that of the total membership, only 9.42 per cent fall in the below 25 age category.

"A total of 55.84 per cent of the present members came into the party after 2012. It has been decided to ensure that the party enrols more members from the below 25 category," added Balakrishnan.

With regard to women members, Balakrishnan said that in 2018, women constituted 17 per cent of the total members, which has gone up to 19.74 per cent today with a total of 1,04,093 female members.

"After the newly-constituted lower level committees, there are 1,991 women branch committee secretaries. For the first time, in each of the state's 14 districts we now have one woman in the district secretariat. Likewise, in Kannur and Kasargod districts, women members' strength has now crossed 25 per cent of the total membership," said Balakrishnan.

He said the general opinion of the party is that it's time to attract more people into the CPI-M fold, and for that feeder organisations will have to be strengthened.

"Our aim is to see that the CPI-M becomes the party of majority in Kerala," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:07 PM IST