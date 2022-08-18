Kerala court says 'highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste' in Civic Chandran bail

File

The Kozhikode district sessions court in Kerala, while granting anticipatory bail to writer and social critic Civic Chandran, observed that offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would not prima facie stand against the accused.

It said that it is "highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is member of Scheduled Caste."

The Kozhikode district court made the observation in a sexual harassment case filed against Civic Chanddran by a Dalit writer.

A report by The Indian Express suggests the court added, "In order to attract the offence under the Act, it has to be established that the accused was with the knowledge that the victim belonged to a member of SC/ST."

This year, two sexual harassment cases were filed against the writer and was granted anticipatory bail in both the cases.

The first case was registered on July 17 when a Dalit writer complained that Chandran tried to kiss her on her neck and outraged her modesty on April 17. He was granted anticipatory bail on August 2.

While the second case was registered on August 12 and the same court observed that the offence under Section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the IPC would prime facie not be attracted when the woman was wearing 'sexually provocative dresses'.

Sessions Judge K Krishna Kumar said available materials showed “this is an attempt to tarnish the status of the accused in society”.