Kerala couple's wedding reception held at relief camp after flood destroys their home

The incessant rain all across the country has destroyed homes and families. Floods also wreaked havoc in Kerala, but amidst the tragedy a couple got married in Wayanad and were planning to host their wedding reception on August 18.

However, the disastrous floods washed away their home and, along with that, their plan to host a wedding reception for their friends and family members. According to Indian Express, on Sunday, the reception was held at the relief camp with officials in attendance, and gifts for the newly-married couple. Rabiya, the bride, and her mother Jumailath had to escape their flooded home and move to the relief camp. Ornaments, clothes and all the essentials were washed away from their home in Chooralmala. The couple’s plans to celebrate their union were left in tatters.