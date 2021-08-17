Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enjoys Onam Sadhya at old age home in Malappuram district; see pics

Congress' former president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had Onam Sadya with the residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam (old age home) at Wandoor in Malappuram district in Kerala amid Onam festival. The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Wayanad from Augsut 16 to August 18.

The Congress leader today took part in a review meeting to discuss various development projects in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and gave instructions to expedite the work.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi inaugurated the Farmers' Day Program at the Karassery Panchayat and felicitated farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, near here.

Panchayat President V P Smitha presented the Onakkodi (festive outfits as part of Onam) to Gandhi.

The Congress leader who had arrived in Kozhikode on Monday morning, had met the students from the tribal community, who cracked the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and had lunch with them.

Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had onasadya with the residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam (old age home) at Wandoor in Malappuram district today. pic.twitter.com/yvhN5zsWO1 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Mr Gandhi slammed the Centre over demonetisation, GST, and farm laws saying that they are designed to weaken the informal structure of the Indian economy.

"Demonetisation, GST and now the farm laws are designed to weaken the informal structure of the Indian economy. A consequence of these actions will be that India will simply not be able to give employment to its youth," said Rahul Gandhi in his address. He said that farmers intelligence, resourcefulness, spirit require a level playing field but they do not have that.

"Agriculture is an intrinsic part of our history, culture and heritage. I believe in farmers and in their capacity to innovate and I believe in their intelligence. But their intelligence, resourcefulness, spirit requires a level playing field. They have given this country so much," he said.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda hit out at Gandhi and said that political tourism is happening here in Kerala. Nadda said, "Rahul Gandhi's political tourism is also happening here in Kerala. He lost from Amethi, so he ran to Wayanad. Changing states doesn't change someone's behavioural patterns, intentions, and the dedication to serve people."

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 04:11 PM IST